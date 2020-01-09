Also available on the NBC app

Jamie Lee Curtis is down for a "Knives Out" sequel, even though she says she can't be in it! The Hollywood legend tells Access Hollywood at the National Board of Review Gala why it's unlikely she'd return for another installment, but Daniel Craig could. Jamie Lee also explains how she scored the perfect Instagram photo of her dog in a canine version of co-star Chris Evans' viral sweater, and teases that it's better than the actor's similar snap of his own beloved pup.

