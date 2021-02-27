Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing her wisdom in the hopes of helping others. The actress tells Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover the inspiring message she has for those struggling with addiction during the pandemic and reflects on the perspective she's gained after 22 years of sobriety. Jamie Lee also spills the secret behind her stunning all-white Golden Globes ensemble from 2019 and teases her outfit for this year's show. And, the Hollywood icon discusses her work with Make March Matter, a month-long fundraising campaign welcoming donations to participating partners in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

