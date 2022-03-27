Main Content

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How Her Betty White Tribute At 2022 Oscars Inspired Glam Gown

Jamie Lee Curtis is paying tribute on Hollywood's biggest night. The icon tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall on the 2022 Oscars red carpet that she's set to honor the late Betty White at the show and how her glam navy blue gown was inspired by the opportunity. Jamie Lee also shares why she's supporting Ukraine with a "WithRefugees" pin and reflects on her now-viral photo in which she declared she's done sucking in her stomach for good.

