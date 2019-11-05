Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects On 20 Years Sober And Reveals She Once 'Shared Drugs' With Dad Tony Curtis

Also available on the NBC app

Jamie Lee Curtis is looking back on her road to recovery. The Hollywood icon opens up about 20 years of sobriety in a wide-ranging interview for Variety's Recovery Issue, touching upon her past Vicodin addiction and the moment she knew "the jig was up." Jamie Lee also discusses her family's battle with substance abuse, including brother Nicholas' fatal heroin overdose at 21 and the time she once "shared drugs" with famous dad Tony Curtis.

