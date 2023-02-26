Jamie Lee Curtis is lifting up her fellow actor, Ariana DeBose. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall spoke to the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday and she reacted to the "West Side Story" actress' viral BAFTA Performance. "I love her. I think she is a fantastic talent," she said. She also gushed about fellow nominee, Cate Blanchett.

