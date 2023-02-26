Main Content

Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Ariana DeBose At 2023 SAG Awards After Viral BAFTA Performance

CLIP02/26/23

Jamie Lee Curtis is lifting up her fellow actor, Ariana DeBose. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall spoke to the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday and she reacted to the "West Side Story" actress' viral BAFTA Performance. "I love her. I think she is a fantastic talent," she said. She also gushed about fellow nominee, Cate Blanchett.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jamie Lee Curtis, ariana debose, SAG Awards, baftas, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.