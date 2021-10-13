Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared at the "Halloween Kills" premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday dressed as her late mother Janet Leigh's character from "Psycho." The actress opened up about her tribute to Access Hollywood, "She would love this, she would be so thrilled...More than anything she was a really beautiful person and everybody who ever met her, said so and so I've tried to carry that element of her life more than any other." "Halloween Kills" is out in theaters on October 15.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution