Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute To Late Mom With 'Psycho' Costume: 'I Try To Honor Her Everyday'

CLIP10/13/21
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared at the "Halloween Kills" premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday dressed as her late mother Janet Leigh's character from "Psycho." The actress opened up about her tribute to Access Hollywood, "She would love this, she would be so thrilled...More than anything she was a really beautiful person and everybody who ever met her, said so and so I've tried to carry that element of her life more than any other." "Halloween Kills" is out in theaters on October 15.

