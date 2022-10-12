Jamie Lee Curtis is proud that her role as Laurie Strode in the “Halloween” franchise will be her legacy. “I am very proud that at my age, at the end of it all, my legacy will really be Laurie Strode,” Jamie told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the premiere of “Halloween Ends.” “That is my legacy, that is who people know me as and because people love Laurie Strode, they love me and vice versa.” The 63-year-old actress also explained how she feels now that she is saying goodbye to her character after playing her for four decades. While talking to Access Jamie also gushed about her former co-star John Travolta. “Halloween Ends” hits theaters on Oct. 14 and on Peacock.

