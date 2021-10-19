Main Content

Jamie Foxx Shares Story Of First Meeting Mike Tyson at a Comedy Club

Jamie Foxx joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss his new projects and his first encounter with boxing legend Mike Tyson. Jamie Foxx impersonated the boxer at a comedy show before even realizing Tyson was in the audience. Their friendship quickly blossomed after that night. Jamie said, “I would be his jester in a sense. Just ride around with him sometimes when he was at his height.” Jamie’s new book “Act Like You Got Some Sense” is available now.

