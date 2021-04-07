Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Foxx and Kyla-Drew, who star in the upcoming Netflix series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about the comedy. The actor shared what it was like reuniting with his “In Living Color” costar David Alan Grier for the show. Jamie, who is nominated for an Oscar for his role in the Disney/Pixar animated flick “Soul,” also reacted to the multiple nominations the film received. “To see it now being acknowledged on the biggest stage, you’re just so happy about that.” Adding, “To have that recognition, it means everything in the world.” He also revealed that while he won’t be attending the awards show but he will be dressed to impress. “We’ll be working and everything like that, you know, I’m gonna have my suit on.” “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” starts streaming April 14th on Netflix.

