Jamie Foxx shared a powerful video with his fans where he said that his white friends, including Justin Timberlake and Andrew Garfield, had reached out to him to show their support and ask what more they could do to get involved in the protests sweeping the nation. Jamie joined protesters in Minneapolis and San Francisco this week and shared the importance of continuing to peacefully protest. See how other stars across the nation, including Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon, are lending their voices to the cause.

