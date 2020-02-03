Jamie Foxx Says Jennifer Lopez ‘Should Have Been Nominated’ For An Oscar For ‘Hustlers’

Also available on the NBC app

Get you a friend like Jamie Foxx! The actor caught up with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles ahead of the Super Bowl LIV, and he couldn’t contain his excitement for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s half time show. Jamie—who has known JLo since the two appeared on 1990s series “In Living Color”—also couldn’t help but sing JLo’s praises, saying she was so “amazing” in the movie “Hustlers” that she should have been nominated for an Academy Award. JLo had been nominated for both a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for her starring role in the film but didn’t win the award. Man fans were upset of her getting snubbed out of a nomination for The Academy Award.

