Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about their new film "Project Power," which is available to stream on Netflix Aug. 14. Dominique opened up about what it was like working alongside the legendary actor for the first time and shared how thankful she was for all of his support. Jamie also got candid about his upcoming portrayal of Mike Tyson in the highly-anticipated biopic. The star revealed the intense way he transformed his body to look like the iconic boxer and revealed why this role "means so much" to him.

