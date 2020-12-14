Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Foxx is keeping his late sister's memory close to his heart. The "Soul" star opened up to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about the tragic loss of his younger sister, Deondra Dixon, who died in October 2020. "Our family is really in a lot of pain," he said, adding, "We are focusing on her smile. We're focusing on the way she danced. We're focusing on the fact that she just transitioned, you know what I'm saying? She's just in another place where she is dancing and singing and showing someone else how beautiful and how great she is." Disney and Pixar's "Soul" premieres Dec. 25 on Disney+.

