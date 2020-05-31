Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Freezing 'Good Quality Eggs' Before Weight Loss
CLIP 12/02/20
Main Content
Emily Ratajkowski, Jamie Foxx, Paris Jackson and more stars are joining the frontlines of protests sweeping across America in response to the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis while in police custody. "Don’t tell me to sit this one out. Especially if you’re in the comfort of your homes behind a screen," Paris tweeted after she was spotted marching in Los Angeles.