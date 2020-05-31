Also available on the nbc app

Emily Ratajkowski, Jamie Foxx, Paris Jackson and more stars are joining the frontlines of protests sweeping across America in response to the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis while in police custody. "Don’t tell me to sit this one out. Especially if you’re in the comfort of your homes behind a screen," Paris tweeted after she was spotted marching in Los Angeles.

