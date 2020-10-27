Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Foxx is mourning a tragic loss. The "Project Power" star broke the sad news that his younger sister, Deondra Dixon, has died. The Global Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation passed away on Oct. 19 at the age of 36. "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive,” Jamie wrote in part on Instagram.

