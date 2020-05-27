Also available on the NBC app

Video emerged on Monday that showed George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, being pinned to the ground by a white police officer and begging for his life. Hours later, Floyd died. Now, celebrities are using their platforms to speak out about the brutal treatment Floyd received at the hands of Minneapolis police. From top performers in the music industry to award-winning directors and actors, here are some of the stars speaking out about the tragic event.

