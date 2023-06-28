Jamie Foxx is on the mend after a "medical complication" that left him hospitalized in April. On Tuesday, his co-stars from his latest film "They Cloned Tyrone" shared a positive update about how the actor is doing. At the L.A. premiere for the film, his producing partner, Datari Turner, said the 55-year-old is doing well. "He's doing really great. I've been with him pretty much the entire time that he's been, I'll say, resting up. But John (Boyega) talked to him and Juel (Taylor) talked to him yesterday. He's doing really, really good," he said. "Oh he's fine, he's totally fine. He'll be back to work, he'll be back to work very soon. He's doing really, really good." Shortly after his health scare, Jamie's daughter gave fans an update saying he was healing and in May he took to his own Instagram account to thank everyone for their support as he continues to recover. On the red carpet, actor, John Boyega, echoed the good news. "He's all good. It's also about respecting the privacy and seeing him when he gets back out here in his own time. He's all good, he sounded well and was in high spirits and yeah, man, it was a great conversation to have with him," he said.

