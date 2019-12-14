Jamie Foxx Hopes 'Just Mercy' Will Give People 'A Different Mindset' About Criminal Justice System

Also available on the NBC app

"Just Mercy," Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan's new film, tells the true story of how defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) helped an Alabama man named Walter McMillian appeal his murder conviction. In All Access behind-the-scenes look, Jamie and Michael discuss the importance of the story, which they hope will have an impact on young people. "Hopefully 13, 14, 15-year-olds, both black, white, Hispanic, Asian, whoever will come to this movie, see what it is, and leave that movie theater with a different mindset," Jamie said. "Just Mercy" hits theaters Dec. 25.

