Jamie Foxx is getting love from his famous friends amid news he suffered a "medical complication." On Thursday, Kerry Washington shared a throwback photo of herself with her pal on Instagram and wished him well. "A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin," she lovingly said. Lebron James followed suit the next day, tweeting his support for the "Ray" actor. "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing," he penned. The 55-year-old's daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that her father suffered a “medical complication” on Tuesday but is “on his way to recovery” after the incident.

