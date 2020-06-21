Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Foxx is proud of his bond with his daughters and reveals the close relationship they've cultivated, which can be tough in Hollywood. While chatting with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles on the set of "Beat Shazam," which is coming back for Season 4, he said, "You interview a lot of people who are in this crazy business and consistently trying to keep their family as normal as they can … I used to be a guy that was dedicated to the Hollywood [mentality of] 'Let's have fun all the time.' But now everything I do I consistently think of my two daughters." Corinne Foxx, who works alongside her dad on "Beat Shazam," also talked about their father-daughter dynamic.

