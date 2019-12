Also available on the NBC app

Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone are two proud papas! The actors were on hand to support their respective daughters Corinne Foxx and Sistine Stallone at the world premiere of their new movie "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" in Los Angeles. The stunning co-stars were all smiles on the red carpet while celebrating their big film debut and snapping selfies alongside their famous dads.

Appearing: