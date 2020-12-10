Also available on the nbc app

Sorry, baby! Jamie Dornan admitted that he would probably never play another role like Christian Grey in "Fifty Shades of Grey" during an interview alongside Emily Blunt for "Wild Mountain Thyme." The co-stars also joked with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the "awkwardness" in their respective marriages! "I feel like when you've been married for 12 years, you lose any mystique, so I don't know if we have much to uphold to anymore!" Blunt said of her dynamic with husband John Krasinski. "Wild Mountain Thyme" is available Dec. 11 in theaters and On Demand.

