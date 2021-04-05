Main Content

Jamie Chung made a powerful statement with her SAG Awards outfit. The actress paired her showstopping crimson gown by Oscar de la Renta with a clutch bearing the phrase “Stop Asian Hate” in gold lettering. Jamie explained on Instagram why the accessory and color choice means so much to her as not only a Korean-American but also someone with the opportunity to use their platform to support a timely and important cause.

