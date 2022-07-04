Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jamie Campbell Bower Reveals His Secret To Nailing Three Roles In One For 'Stranger Things'

CLIP07/04/22
Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Campbell Bower joined "Stranger Things 4," and he turned into the most terrifying bad guy with a crazy twist as it was revealed that his character was Vecna, 001 and Henry. The 33-year-old British actor spoke with Access Hollywood about Vol. 2 and he said he created mood boards in order to understand the complexity of his character. Jamie also shared the process behind putting his costume and makeup on for over 8 hours, plus he revealed what his fight song would be against Vecna!

Appearing:
Tags: Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things, actor, Vecna, scary, celebrity, lifestyle, news
S2022 E07 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.