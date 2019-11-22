Also available on the NBC app

Kimberly Van Der Beek is giving fans a candid update after suffering a miscarriage. The mother of five, who shares her kids with husband James Van Der Beek, took to Instagram to give an update on her physical and mental well-being. "My biggest thing is my blood pressure," she said. "I just get very lightheaded very easily so I can't really get up and walk around for more than a couple minutes right now. A lot of blood transfusion action this weekend, so I'm just taking it super easy trying to restore and build my blood."

