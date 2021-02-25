Also available on the nbc app

James Van Der Beek's little girl is on the mend. The former "Dawson's Creek" star's 4-year-old daughter, Emilia, was rushed to the emergency room with a deep cut on her head after an accident at home this week. James' wife, Kimberly, documented the frightening ordeal on her Instagram story, sharing a peek at the gash above Emilia's left eye and explaining that the youngster hit her head on a table. The wound was glued and Kimberly gave the medical team a heartfelt shoutout for taking such good care of Emilia.

