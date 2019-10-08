James Van Der Beek & Wife Kimberly Brook Expecting Baby No. 6: We're 'Thrilled Beyond Belief'

Also available on the NBC app

James Van Der Beek is ready to be a dad of six! The "Dawson's Creek" alum announced the happy news on Instagram, revealing that he and wife Kimberly Brook are "thrilled beyond belief" to be adding to their family. The couple also shared the first ultrasound of their little one on "Dancing with the Stars," a decision which James explained he "never thought" they would make. But, after going through three pregnancy losses in the past, they wanted to "chip away at the senseless stigma" around miscarriage and hopefully inspire others going through the same grief to "open themselves up to love and support."

