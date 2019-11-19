Also available on the NBC app

James Van Der Beek and his family are experiencing a tragic loss. The "Dancing with the Stars" contestant revealed on the Nov. 18 show that his wife, Kimberly, had suffered a miscarriage just weeks after they announced that their sixth child was on the way. James explained that despite the emotional upheaval, Kimberly encouraged him to go through with his performance. After their foxtrot to Hozier's "Take Me to Church" left him visibly tearful, James' pro partner Emma Slater comforted him in the ballroom.

