James Van Der Beek will never forget the moment former "Dancing with the Stars" host Tom Bergeron nudged him to hug his mom post-performance. "It was one of the best moments that I had with my mom, and she recently passed about a month ago," he told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. "When I think about her, that's one of those moments that I come to, and that would not have happened without a host who was really leading with their heart." James also reacted to Tom and Erin Andrews leaving the competition show and Tyra Banks stepping in. Plus, he looked back on his iconic guest-starring role in "Criminal Minds." WeTV's Criminal Minds Summer Stakeout is airing back-to-back, fan-favorite episodes Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Mondays from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

