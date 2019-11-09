James Van Der Beek Recreates 'DWTS' Samba Routine With His Daughter & It's Just Too Cute

Also available on the NBC app

James Van Der Beek brought his ballroom skills home with him! The "Dawson's Creek" alum showed off an adorable recreation of his and Emma Slater's samba from "Dancing with the Stars," this time partnering with one of his young daughters. James revealed that the little one requested to learn the number, which he said made the difficulty of mastering it for the show "100% worth it – and then some."

