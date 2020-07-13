Also available on the nbc app

James Van Der Beek is grieving the loss of his mother. In a heartfelt, tribute shared to Instagram, the "Dawson's Creek" alum revealed the news of his mom Melinda's death at 70 years old. "My mom crossed over last week," he wrote. "Even though we knew this — and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago — I'm still in shock. I'm grateful she's no longer in pain, I'm sad, I'm angry, I'm relieved... all at once and in different moments."

