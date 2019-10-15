Also available on the nbc app

James Van Der Beek still has the support of his TV parents. "Dawson's Creek" alums John Wesley Shipp and Mary-Margaret Humes attended the "Dancing with the Stars" taping to cheer on their former co-star James as he hit the ballroom floor for Disney night. "So proud of this one right here!!!" Mary captioned a photo of the trio on Instagram. "Such an awesome night in the ballroom @dancingabc with @vanderjames. This is the first picture of the three of us together in 18 years!!!"

