James Van Der Beek And Family Make Silly Faces In Matching Christmas PJs For Adorable Holiday Photo

Also available on the NBC app

James Van Der Beek is feeling the holiday spirit! The "Dawson's Creek" alum shared silly snaps of his family when they dressed up in fun matching Christmas pajamas. "Is a nightmare before Christmas card a thing?" the actor wondered. The festive photo comes weeks after the tragic news of his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek's miscarriage with their sixth child. James revealed the loss during the semifinals of "Dancing With the Stars" Season 28.

Appearing: