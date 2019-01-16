James McAvoy Says He's 'Terrified' To Host 'SNL,' But Ready To Jump In (& He Even Has A Cute Skit Idea)

Also available on the NBC app

"Glass" star James McAvoy is heading to the famed halls of "Saturday Night Live," but at the junket for his new film, he tells Access about his nerves ahead of his big debut. And, he even comes up with an idea for a skit in the middle of our interview! Plus, Access chats with Kenan Thompson at the NRF 2019 retail show in NYC about James coming to the sketch comedy show on January 26. Does he ever give actors tips?

Appearing: