James Marsden Wasn’t Surprised Christina Applegate Wanted To Finish ‘Dead To Me’ After MS Diagnosis

CLIP11/16/22

James Marsden is happy for his “Dead to Me” co-star Christina Applegate and all her recent triumphs. “She is funny as hell and she’s the most compassionate, considerate human being. I feel lucky to call her a friend and that is with or without her diagnosis. It didn’t surprise me that she came roaring back and wanting to finish the show. She is a remarkable human being,” he told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall. The actor also talked about reuniting with his “Enchanted” co-stars after 15 years. “Disenchanted” starts streaming on Disney+ Nov. 18.

Tags: James Marsden, Christina Applegate, ms, dead to me, disenchanted
