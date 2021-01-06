Also available on the nbc app

Say it isn't so! During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," James Marsden revealed the reason why he passed on a role to strip down in the 2012 hit movie "Magic Mike" starring Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey. "I had the fear that I would be edited out of the movie," he admitted. "Just all my lines would be cut out and I'd be an extra just rushing around in a G-string." Despite the missed opportunity, the actor has landed plenty of successful projects in his career, including "Westworld," "Dead to Me" and Disney's "Enchanted."

