Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

James Marsden Turned Down Stripper Role In 'Magic Mike' Due To 'Lack Of Courage'

CLIP01/06/21
Also available on the nbc app

Say it isn't so! During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," James Marsden revealed the reason why he passed on a role to strip down in the 2012 hit movie "Magic Mike" starring Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey. "I had the fear that I would be edited out of the movie," he admitted. "Just all my lines would be cut out and I'd be an extra just rushing around in a G-string." Despite the missed opportunity, the actor has landed plenty of successful projects in his career, including "Westworld," "Dead to Me" and Disney's "Enchanted."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Magic Mike, James Marsden, channing tatum, Matthew McConaughey, James Corden, The Late Late Show, movies
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.