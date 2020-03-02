Also available on the NBC app

James Lipton, the host and creator of "Inside The Actors Studio" has passed away at the age of 93. The actor, theater academic, director and producer died on Monday morning at his home, James’ wife Kedakai Turner confirmed to Access Hollywood. "I haven't a prepared statement. One is never prepared for death. He lived each day as if it were his last. His work was his passion, loved what he did and all the people he worked with. He empowered people to do their best and hopefully his spirit will live on," Kedakai said in a statement to Access Hollywood. Ovation TV, the network that began airing "Inside The Actors Studio" in 2019, also confirmed the news. "Beloved inside the #actorsstudio host James Lipton has died at 93," they tweeted. "We’ll miss him dearly, but we wish him peace as he arrives at those pearly gates."

Appearing: