Also available on the NBC app

James Corden brought his fashion A-Game to the 2020 Oscars! The late-night host hilariously broke down his red carpet look with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. James jokingly confessed why he had to include suspenders in his chic ensemble. Plus, the star chatted about the possibility of poking some fun at the movie "Cats" during the big award show.

Appearing: