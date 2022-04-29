Main Content

James Corden Stepping Down From 'The Late Late Show' In 2023: 'The Hardest Decision'

CLIP04/28/22
James Corden is saying goodbye to "The Late Late Show." On Thursday, the 43-year-old British comedian announced he is leaving the late night show after seven years. According to CBS, James extended his agreement to host the show for one more season. He will be leaving following the end of the show's extension in Spring 2023. The "Into The Woods" alum said in his opening monologue on Thursday that leaving the show was "the hardest decision" he's ever had to make, but promised fans his final season will "go out with a bang."

