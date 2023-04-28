Main Content

James Corden Jokes Harry Styles Joined Last 'Late Late Show' Because Singer Is 'Really Struggling'

CLIP04/28/23

It's the end of an era for James Corden! Ahead of his last "Late Late Show," the host shared with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans how he was feeling about wrapping his eight years on the late night staple. James reflected on how much life will change from now on and shared insight into his superstar round of final guests, including Will Ferrell, Tom Cruise and Harry Styles. And, James reveals which classic song he wishes he could have sung on "Carpool Karaoke."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: James Corden, Harry Styles, Late Late Show, TV, late night
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.