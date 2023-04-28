It's the end of an era for James Corden! Ahead of his last "Late Late Show," the host shared with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans how he was feeling about wrapping his eight years on the late night staple. James reflected on how much life will change from now on and shared insight into his superstar round of final guests, including Will Ferrell, Tom Cruise and Harry Styles. And, James reveals which classic song he wishes he could have sung on "Carpool Karaoke."

