James Charles Pranks Kim Kardashian, JoJo Siwa & More On FaceTime

New prank, who dis? James Charles just left a few famous friends hanging! The beauty influencer had a blast with a simple but effective trick this week, calling up a slew of pals one by one only to tell each of them that he was too busy to talk! Sounds innocent enough, but nearly everyone on his list was confused by the exchange and delivered one priceless reaction after another. While Lil Nas X and JoJo Siwa pointed out the obvious, others like Madison Beer were good sports about the whole thing – and Iggy Azalea just found it flat-out funny! No one was more visibly annoyed than Kris Jenner, however, and when James gave Kim Kardashian a ring it sounded like she may have gotten the memo about what he was up to!

