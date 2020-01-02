Also available on the NBC app

Two decades later and Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are still one of Hollywood's biggest power couples! James confessed to Access Daily host Scott Evans and guest host Sherri Shepherd the secret to his long-lasting marriage to the singer. "We sit down and if we can't work it out, and we're pretty good at that, we call somebody else in, what do you think? It's hard sometimes, but it just goes poof afterwards," the legendary actor revealed. The 79-year-old star also opened up about adding directing to his resume.

