James Brolin Says Wife Barbra Streisand 'Cracks [Him] Up All Day'

James Brolin is opening up about his family life! In a fun round of "Backstage Banter," All Access co-host Kit Hoover surprised the "Life in Pieces" alum with rapid-fire questions about three of the most important people in his life: his son Josh Brolin, his wife Barbara Streisand and his 1-year-old granddaughter Westlyn. Find out which family member James says is his biggest critic, who throws the biggest tantrums and who's the most talented!

