Also available on the nbc app

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand have been married for more than 22 years, and the time they've spent together in quarantine has made their relationship even stronger! "My wife and I have gotten so close being locked up together like this. And I'm hearing bad stories about some people, where it's breaking up marriages. It's just the opposite here. We're just wonderful," he told Access Daily’s Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez. James also shared an important marriage lesson he and Barbra have learned and revealed what it's like to have a new grandchild after son Josh Brolin and daughter-in-law Kathryn Boyd welcomed a baby girl on Christmas.

Appearing: