Jameela Jamila is a tough lady to get ahold of! "The Good Place" actress and outspoken activist was featured in the September issue of British Vogue, which was guest-edited by Meghan Markle. Jameela told Access Hollywood exclusively all the details about the unexpected phone call she received from the Duchess of Sussex herself. Jameela reveals it took the Duchess of Sussex three times to finally get a hold of her!

