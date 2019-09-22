Jameela Jamil Was 'Lying On' Her Bathroom Floor 'Throwing Up' Before The Emmys! (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

"The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil talks with Access Hollywood hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans at the 2019 Emmy Awards where she revealed that ahead of her red carpet appearance she was so sick that she needed an IV drip and was throwing up. “Two hours ago I was on a drip, like lying on my bathroom floor, throwing up, but this is what makeup and hair,” Jameela said. “I have gastritis, a bad reaction to antibiotics. I have been sick for days, but I’m still here because that’s how much I love this show.”

Appearing: