Jameela Jamil always keeps it real! The actress joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans to chat about the final season of the NBC comedy, "The Good Place," which returns Jan. 9. Jameela got candid on how grateful she is for her career in Hollywood, revealing that she hopes she can be the "example you shouldn't follow other people's rules. I was able to defy the expectations of women and women of color and got to make my own destiny. I also got to speak out which I was always told would stop me from being able to further my career," she said. Plus, find out the star's sneaky hotel habit.

