On her new podcast "I Weigh," Jameela Jamil is having deep conversations about body image, self-worth and more with a variety of influential people. "The Good Place" star joined Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover via Zoom to tease some of her powerful upcoming interviews, including one with Demi Lovato. "There's very few places that we didn't go … Demi was one of the first people I saw that really came out swinging about body image, body pressures on actresses, and in particular, child stars," she said. Jameela also opened up about her harmonious quarantine living situation with her best friend and her longtime boyfriend James Blake. New episodes of Earwolf's "I Weigh with Jameela Jamil" drop every Friday.

