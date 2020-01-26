Jameela Jamil Supports Meghan Markle's Royal Exit: 'We Stan A Free Woman!'

Also available on the NBC app

Jameela Jamil fully supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal duties. The "Good Place" star gushed about the Duchess of Sussex's new life in Canada while chatting with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at the 2020 Grammy Awards. "We stan a free woman!" Jameela said. "'To Markle' is now a verb for liberty. That's so great, isn't it?" The 33-year-old actress also celebrated boyfriend James Blake and the recognition for his latest album filled with love songs!

