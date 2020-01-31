Jameela Jamil Shares Ted Danson's Great Forking Advice After ‘The Good Place' Finale

Also available on the NBC app

Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto gush to Access Hollywood after "The Good Place" series finale about how much they loved working together. Jameela shares that Ted was her first and last scene partner in the run of the series and shares the great advice he gave her as he mentored the actress. And, Manny opens up about calling his parents immediately after finishing filming his last scenes.

